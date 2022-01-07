Trucks blocking Akron streets as city cancels downtown July 4 weekend events after Jayland Walker killed in police shooting

3News' Investigates confirmed that Walker was struck dozens of times as more than 90 shots were fired by eight police officers amid a chase.

Example video title will go here for this video

AKRON, Ohio — Snow plows and trucks are being used as street barriers in areas near the Akron Police Department.

3News’ Austin Love witnessed the street closures Friday morning at the corner of East Bowery / High while reporting in downtown Akron. By 8:30 a.m., however, Love reported the truck was moved out of the way to allow traffic to move through the area.

With the potential of unrest in Akron, snow plows are being used as street barriers surrounding the area of the Akron Police Department. This in the wake of the shooting death of 25 year old Jayland Walker. I have details this morning on @wkyc pic.twitter.com/cnre5r8Vfm — Austin Love (@AustinLoveTV) July 1, 2022

In response to the situation, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan has announced the city’s Rib, White and Blue Festival has been canceled for the entire July 4 holiday weekend.

“I completely understand that some residents and guests will be disappointed by the decision to cancel the festival this holiday weekend,” Mayor Horrigan said in a statement Thursday. “Independence Day is meant to be a celebration and a time of gathering with friends and family. Unfortunately, I feel strongly that this is not the time for a city-led celebration.”

That also means no holiday weekend activities will be held downtown at Lock 3. Mayor Horrigan’s office says all vendors and musical acts will be “compensated accordingly.”

“The city encourages residents and guests to find other opportunities for their weekend plans,” city officials noted.

3News' Investigates confirmed Wednesday that Walker was struck dozens of times as more than 90 shots were fired by eight police officers. Officers say Walker made a motion that caused them to fear for their lives.

At some point, police say Walker fired a gun during the situation.

"The gun Walker is believed to have fired was still in his car," according sources in previous reporting from Phil Trexler and Marisa Saenz of 3News' Investigates. "Shell casings from his gun were found inside his car and on the roadway near state Route 8, police sources told 3News Investigates."

The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is the department’s policy.

Akron police are expected to release body camera footage of the incident in the coming days.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: