Trucking industry hit by pandemic looking for qualified drivers

MILLBURY, Ohio — A local trucking company is making a huge push to recruit new talent as the trucking industry as a whole hasn't escaped the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trucking industry has been facing a driver shortage since the pandemic started in March.

GetGo Transportation, LLC is located at 28500 Lemoyne Road in Millbury.

The company has been in service for 19 years and is providing regional truckload services to customers based in northwest Ohio specializing in hazmat, freezable protection and multiple stop shipments.

Prior to the pandemic, it was easy for the company to find qualified drivers.

"As soon as the pandemic hit, it came to a screeching halt," said Cindy Vermillion, the company's Hiring & Retention Manager.

For the past two years, they've typically had 55 drivers, but post-pandemic, they now have about 36 drivers.

Recruitment has been challenging for a combination of reasons.

"Drivers are staying at home collecting the unemployment checks because as drivers, they're out and they don't see their families often. Now they're at home, making decent money and they get to spend time with their families as well," Vermillion said.

The federal government also increased drug testing requirements this January.

"The industry has reported that a good section of the driver pool had been removed from driving capabilities because of some past transgression in using recreational or some type of narcotic," said Rob Wayne, Director of Safety for GetGo Transportation.

Thirdly, drivers have chosen a different industry and have given up driving completely.

Now to attract younger, qualified drivers, GetGo is working to have a bigger presence on social media, especially Facebook. They're working with a vendor that does their advertisements on the platform. They're also sharing memes and updates as well.

This new tactic has proven successful attracting interested job-seekers, but but they're still trying to fill more trucks.

They're as busy as ever but just need the talent.

Wayne said GetGo drivers can make between $60,000-$70,000 a year.

Qualifications and Benefits

Twoyears of recent driving experience

A CDLA or commercial driver's license

Willing to be working during the week and home on the weekends

Offers medical and dental insurance and free $20,000 life insurance policy

A good safety and driving record

College-degree is not required

The company has been actively hiring throughout the pandemic and hasn't laid off any drivers.