Truck driver dies after Ohio Turnpike crash in Fulton County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the driver's truck went off the right side of the road before overturning.

ARCHBOLD, Ohio — The driver of a semi-truck is dead after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike in western Fulton County on Saturday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the driver of a tractor-trailer was heading east on I-80 in Franklin Township when the truck he was driving went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch, and overturned.

Troopers say the man died as a result of his injuries.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

It’s unclear what caused the truck to go off the road. Troopers say drugs or alcohol do not appear to have played a part.

The crash happened around 12:20 p.m.