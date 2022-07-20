VIDEO | Crane truck crashes through fences in Perrysburg Township

Video shows the vehicle plowing through a fence-line at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A crane truck crashed into a residential yard in Perrysburg Township Wednesday morning around 8:30 a.m.

Video shows the truck driving off-road, through a fence line and into the yard.

The homeowner says he believes the driver lost control when the accident occurred. He said he was very glad no one was hurt and neither of the houses in the vicinity were damaged.

Jeffers Crane Service is cleaning up the area and putting up a temporary safety fence.

Images from the scene show the truck knocked down two fence lines on either side of the yard.