TOLEDO, Ohio — A truck carrying grain tipped over in east Toledo on Monday.

This happened around 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of First and Oak.



Authorities said the vehicle was not a tanker carrying oil or any type of potentially harmful fluids.



The driver was removed from the vehicle and is being evaluated. Currently there is no word if anyone was injured.



Oak Street is still open and traffic has started moving again on First.



No other vehicles appear to be involved.

