ERIE COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that took place on the eastbound direction of State Route 2 near the Fremont exit Sunday afternoon.

Burton Carlson, 57, from Conneaut, Ohio, was driving a 2005 Mercury Montego in the right lane of the road when he failed to maintain control of the car. Carlson crossed the centerline, drove off the left side of the roadway and overturned while getting ejected from the car, according to police.

Police say Carlson was not wearing seat-belt and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Sandusky Fire Department.

The vehicle sustained major damages and was towed from the scene.

Police say they haven't determined if alcohol and drug played a factor in the crash. Troopers are still investigating the incident.

