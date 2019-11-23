MAUMEE, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that took place early Saturday morning on the Ohio Turnpike in Lucas County.

A sedan was traveling westbound on the Ohio Turnpike and struck the rear of a semi-trailer that was also westbound in the right lane. The car traveled off the right side of the roadway into the north ditch before re-entering the roadway. Then, the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and came to rest in the median.

The driver of the sedan, Curtis Miller, 44, of St. Joseph, Mich., was critically injured and airlifted by Promedica Life Flight to Toledo Hospital. Miller died at the hospital later.

The driver of the semi tractor-trailer, Kelly Watts, 41, of Springfield, Mo., was not injured.

The westbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike were closed for approximately 30 minutes.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Springfield Township EMS, Lucas County EMS, Springfield Fire Department. Life Flight and the Ohio Turnpike Maintenance Department.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

