HURON COUNTY, Ohio — One man is dead after a crash that happened Thursday morning around 5 on State Route 13 and US 224 in Huron County.

According to preliminary investigation, Ohio State Highway Patrol said 58-year-old Jeffrey Lunsford was driving soutbound on SR 13 and stopped at a red light.

That's when Lunsford was struck from the rear by 32-year-old Matthew Smith.

Lunsford was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith was not injured.