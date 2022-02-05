OSHP trooper injured while assisting with crash in northeast Ohio

The trooper was in his cruiser assisting with traffic control when the cruiser was hit from behind by a person driving a Jeep.

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured Saturday afternoon while assisting with a crash in the northeast part of the state.

3News reports that just before 1 p.m., the ramp from Interstate 77 north to I-480 west in Independence, Ohio was closed due to a crash involving a commercial vehicle.

According to 3news, the trooper was in his cruiser assisting with traffic control when the cruiser was hit from behind by a person driving a Jeep.

The trooper was taken to Marymount Hospital in Garfield Heights. His injuries are not considered life-threatening. The driver of the Jeep was also hurt but is expected to be OK.

Both highways reopened after being closed for several hours.