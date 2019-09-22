FINDLAY, Ohio — Spooky season is fast approaching, and if you want to switch things up this October, a Findlay nonprofit is offering weekend trick-or-treating — with a twist.

For two weekends in October, equine assisted therapy center, Project H.O.P.E., will be hosting a trick-or-treat event on horseback.

EVENT DETAILS

Kids can experience a guided horse ride through the woods, leading up to ten different stations. Each rider will perform some sort of "trick" — like throwing a ball through a hoop — to win a different treat.

Costumes are welcomed, and of course encouraged, but not required to participate. People of all ages are welcome to enjoy food, face painting, cart rides and even mystical unicorn pictures.

You have four chances to get out and enjoy the event at 6645 TR 215 in Findlay. The first weekend is October 19 and 20 from noon until 5 p.m. If you can't make it, no worries. The event comes back the following weekend on October 26 and 27 within the same time frame. A $10 donation is suggested per child.

Do you want to get more involved? They are still looking for volunteers! Volunteers should be at least in high school. The group needs people to help with horses, candy stations, food, face painting and keeping an eye on the kids. If interested, call 419-469-0415.

WHAT IS PROJECT H.O.P.E.?

Project H.O.P.E. stands for "Horses Opening People's Eyes" and has been in Findlay for 15 years. The program offers therapeutic horseback services to children and adults with cognitive and behavorial challenges. Some children they work with come from difficult situations and have issues with attachment. But, founder Sandra Tebbe said that the kids quickly bond with the program's rescue horses.

"They don't trust a soul, but they trust these horses," Tebbe said.

There are 11 horses at Project H.O.P.E. Many of them are rescues and have been abused or neglected and simply want to make new friends.

All of the money raised by Project H.O.P.E. goes back to the kids and horses. The program has locations in both Findlay and Bowling Green.

To learn more about Project H.O.P.E. and keep up with future events, check them out on Facebook.

