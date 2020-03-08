Trial begins for 1 of 4 men accused of murdering 24-year-old Tyler Carr

According to the Toledo Police Department, Dominique Roberts and three others, robbed and shot Tyler Carr in east Toledo last year.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Jury selection is underway for the trial of a man accused of murdering a 24-year-old man from east Toledo last July.

According to the Toledo Police Department, Dominique Roberts and three others, robbed and shot Tyler Carr in east Toledo on July 6, 2019.

Roberts along with Justin Wright, Darion Martin, and Adrian Eaton are charged with aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

On July 6, 2019, around 4 a.m., police were called to the corner of White and Ironwood St. near E. Broadway in East Toledo.

Detectives said Carr was found shot in the chest inside an apartment.

"He was a family man and he was the dad of my children so it's sad and I just hope they find whoever did this to him," said Ashley Hammonds, Carr's former girlfriend shortly after the murder.

Police said the four men brandished weapons and went through Carr's pockets in the apartment before shooting Carr.

Jurors were brought into Judge Michael Goulding's courtroom Monday in smaller groups to comply with the court's social distancing procedures.

The courtroom was also fitted with multiple plexiglass screens and everyone inside is required to wear face masks.

Lucas County Court of Common Pleas is proceeding with a jury trial amid the coronavirus pandemic because defendants have a right to a speedy trial unless the defendant waives that right.