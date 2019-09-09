TOLEDO, Ohio — Between Monroe Street and Jefferson Avenue on Summit Street stands Fort Industry Square, a entire block of historic buildings that hold pieces of Toledo's history inside and out.

On the outside, the buildings incorporate salvaged parts of demolished buildings of Toledo's past into the architecture - buildings like the Willys-Overland Jeep headquarters.

The treasures inside the just as historic and include items such as:

Architectural artifacts

Beveled and stained glass windows

Chandeliers

Wrought iron gates

Balconies

Cast iron

Art

Keystones

Bars

Restaurant equipment

Tables

Museum quality doors and decor

You can snag a piece of Toledo's history for yourself as an online auction will feature all of these items and more for sale.

Check out the complete list of items for sale here

Pamela Rose Auction

Interested bidders can register at the Pamela Rose auction website or the Proxibid website.

All items are guaranteed to sell and bidding starts at $1.

Preview times for the auction are Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Sept. 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The auction ends Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.