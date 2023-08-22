Republic Services to begin collection earlier Thursday in Toledo, Sylvania and Oregon due to heat

The change is scheduled for Thursday ahead of anticipated excessive heat, officials said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Republic Services crews will begin trash and recycling collection an hour earlier than usual on Thursday due to anticipated excessive heat.

According to a press release from Republic Services issued Tuesday, sanitation service workers will start collection at 6 a.m. instead of the usual 7 a.m. in Toledo, Oregon and Sylvania. The change will only be in effect Thursday, officials said.

A company representative also said in a press release there is a possibility of delay in the Trash Assistance Program due to the change.

Republic Services officials thanked their customers for their understanding.

This comes as temperatures are expected to soar in the next few days, particularly on Thursday, when a high temperature of 97 degrees is expected. Heat indexes could reach as high as 105 degrees. The WTOL 11 Weather Team has issued an ALERT DAY for Thursday due to the hazards posed by high temperatures.