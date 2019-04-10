TOWNSHIP OF SYLVANIA, Sylvania — A NECO transit vehicle carrying 11 people with developmental disabilities crashed and flipped on its side during transport on Friday morning in Sylvania Township.

Sylvania Township Fire Chief Michael Ramm said all 11 clients on the bus were injured, as were two people in other cars involved in the incident. Patients were taken to several hospitals in the area, including and Mercy Hospital, Flower Hospital, Toledo Hospital, and St. Anne's Hospital.

NECO representatives were at Mercy Hospital, Chief Ramm said. If you need to contact NECO, the administrative office phone number is 419-389-1101. NECO assists individuals with developmental disabilities.

Chief Ramm said the rescue was challenging because of communication issues.

"If you're asking someone if they're hurting and they can't reply to you, it makes it harder on the guys who are treating them," Chief Ramm said.

Chief Ramm said in mass casualty events like this one, his department categorizes people by condition into "red," "yellow" and "green," for most severely injured, less severely injured, and least severely injured. In Friday's crash, Chief Ramm said there were five "red" conditions. No fatalities were reported.

Emergency crews were alerted to the crash on westbound Central Avenue around 10:30 a.m. The accident happened near the Meijer store on Meijer Drive.

A manager of a nearby store said that it appeared that the large vehicle and a car collided. A Buick sedan was seen wedged against a pole at the intersection.

Marisa Shipman witnessed the accident. She said she was waiting at a red light and saw the bus going westbound on West Central. Another car was going east, and attempted to turn left into Meijer. Shipman said she heard a honk from the bus, and said that it looked like the bus driver tried to avoid the car, but ended up colliding with the car.

She said many people came out of bus and appeared to be injured, and she saw blood.

Sylvania and Sylvania Township Fire and Police, the Ohio State Highway Patrol were on the scene.

A N.E.C.O. vehicle is on its side after a crash on Central Avenue in Sylvania Township on Friday.

