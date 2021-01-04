Transgender Day of Visibility brings more attention to new bills introduced that would impact rights

It was started by an activist in Michigan and now people who are transgender from all over the world use the day to educate their community and share their experiences.

Locally, trans people are highlighting their concerns with laws passed in other states restricting transgender girls from playing sports and access to treatment like puberty blockers for trans youth. Here’s what a local activist has to say.



“The ones that are anti-trans, which mostly conservatives are pushing through, they are not including trans people because they are not in favor of giving trans people a good quality of life," Bridge Parham said.



According to the Human Rights Campaign, there are more than 80 bills in state legislatures so far this year they consider discriminatory to transgender people.