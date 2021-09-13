Trans-Siberian Orchestra tour coming to Toledo this winter

TOLEDO, Ohio — A holiday tradition is making its return to Toledo this winter.
Rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra is bringing its 2021 Winter Tour to Toledo with two shows at the Huntington Center on Friday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Tickets go on sale for both shows on Friday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. Prices start at $49.50.
This year’s tour marks the 25th anniversary of the group’s album Christmas Eve and Other Stories.
“After an incredibly trying year for everyone we are beyond excited to be able to say that we’re bringing Christmas Eve and Other Stories back to all of you,” said Al Pitrelli, TSO’s Music Director & lead guitarist. “We were amazed by the turnout for last year's livestream and how many of you continued to celebrate this tradition we have created together. It’s been 25 years since Paul (O’Neill) first introduced all of us to this timeless tale. Let’s celebrate this milestone event together. God bless and stay safe everyone.”
To date, TSO has performed more than 2,000 Winter Tour shows for approximately 17 million fans with tour grosses of more than $725 million.
