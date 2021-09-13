Trans-Siberian Orchestra tour coming to Toledo this winter

“After an incredibly trying year for everyone we are beyond excited to be able to say that we’re bringing Christmas Eve and Other Stories back to all of you,” said Al Pitrelli, TSO’s Music Director & lead guitarist. “We were amazed by the turnout for last year's livestream and how many of you continued to celebrate this tradition we have created together. It’s been 25 years since Paul (O’Neill) first introduced all of us to this timeless tale. Let’s celebrate this milestone event together. God bless and stay safe everyone.”