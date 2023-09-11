Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s annual holiday tour is making a stop in Columbus again this year.

The music group announced its newest winter tour, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best oF TSO and More” which kicks off on Nov. 15 with performances in Iowa and Wisconsin. According to the band, this year’s tour promises a new and larger presentation of the beloved holiday tradition.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is set to perform at Nationwide Arena on Dec. 30 for two shows: one at 3 p.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m. The band will also perform two shows in Cincinnati on Dec. 29.

Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

You can view the full list of tour dates on the band's website.