BELLEVUE, Ohio — Rescue crews were called to the scene of an accident on Tuesday afternoon after a man was hit and killed by a train, according to police.

The call came in just after 3 p.m. and Bellevue Police and Fire Rescue were on the scene at Kilbourne and Hamilton streets.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel and the Sandusky County Coroner was contacted. The release of the man's identity is pending identification and notification of next of kin.

Police say no other information will be released at this time as the incident is still under investigation.