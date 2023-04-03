Approximately 20 cars of a 212-car Norfolk Southern train derailed while traveling southbound in Springfield.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A train derailment in Clark County Saturday evening prompted a heavy response from first responders and authorities in the area.

Approximately 20 cars of a 212-car Norfolk Southern train derailed while traveling southbound in Springfield, according to a spokesperson from the railway company. There were no hazardous materials involved.

The derailment happened in the area of state Route 41 and Gateway Boulevard, near the Clark County Fairgrounds around 5 p.m., CBS affiliate WHIO reports.

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency is asking residents within 1,000 feet of the derailment to shelter in place. Those in need of travel to Route 41 are also being asked to find alternative routes.

More than 1,500 residents reportedly lost power due to downed power lines, according to Clark County EMA.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The Ohio EMA, Ohio Department of Public Safety, Ohio EPA, Clark County EMA, Springfield Twp. Fire Department, Springfield Fire/Rescue Division, Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Police Division are all on scene.

Norfolk Southern crews are expected to arrive soon to begin cleanup operations.