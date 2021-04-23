Train derailment blocks Wynn Road Crossing in Oregon; detours posted Friday night

OREGON, Ohio — A minor train derailment has closed Wynn Road at Starr Avenue Friday night.
Residents heard a loud boom in the area around 9:30 p.m., according to Oregon police. The train came off the tracks, but no injuries have been reported.
Authorities say there is no danger to anyone in the community or in the surrounding neighborhoods.
As of 11 p.m. Friday, Oregon police say the crossing will be blocked for some time for repairs.
Detour signs will be posted to reroute drivers around the area.
The cause of the derailment was not disclosed.