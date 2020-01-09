'Trafficking does not discriminate' | A survivor's story of child sex trafficking in northwest Ohio

Kylee Gregg is sharing her story to let people know the truth of what child sex trafficking looks like, how it begins and how you can help support survivors.

How to listen, how to learn and how to truly help

WTOL sat down with a local child sex trafficking survivor to discuss the experience of being trafficked, how she survived and how she says people who want to help can get involved in meaningful ways.

While the Save Our Children movement has been proven to be based on falsehoods, and though many people sharing the hashtag are well-intentioned, one very true reality is that trafficking is a huge not only across the world, but also here at home.

Hashtags, social media posts, rallies across the country - all with the goal of helping children experiencing sex trafficking.

Chapter one : Close to home

Kylee Gregg is a junior at the University of Toledo.

She's 20 years old and works at a women's shelter, while studying social work with the intent of going to law school after earning her degree.

To get this far, she says, it’s taken a village of support.

“My story is - I was trafficked from the ages of 10 to 14," Gregg said. "And, what I think is relevant now is not the super gory details that a lot of people want me to talk about, but rather how it happened. And it happened in a very small town in rural Ohio."

Kylee Gregg's story begins in that town, an hour outside of Toledo, that she requested remain unnamed for her safety.

She says it started with what she believed to be a helping hand from a local family as she was trying to get away from an abusive and neglectful mother.

At the time, she was sleeping in a local park to escape.

“I would go to their house after school, I would eat dinner with them, they bought me school supplies, they gave me food, they let me sleep at their home, they really treated me like family. And for a while, it was like that. It felt very normal,” Gregg said.

As time went on, other things were asked of her.

“Eventually it turned into, 'we love you and we’ve helped you, and this is how you repay people who love you and who help you', by slowly asking me for sexual favors for people in the family,” Gregg explained.

Gregg says the rape and sexual abuse she received from those family members expanded to family friends and soon, strangers.