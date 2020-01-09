'Trafficking does not discriminate' | A survivor's story of child sex trafficking in northwest Ohio
Kylee Gregg is sharing her story to let people know the truth of what child sex trafficking looks like, how it begins and how you can help support survivors.
Kylee Gregg
Hashtags, social media posts, rallies across the country - all with the goal of helping children experiencing sex trafficking.
While the Save Our Children movement has been proven to be based on falsehoods, and though many people sharing the hashtag are well-intentioned, one very true reality is that trafficking is a huge not only across the world, but also here at home.
WTOL sat down with a local child sex trafficking survivor to discuss the experience of being trafficked, how she survived and how she says people who want to help can get involved in meaningful ways.
Chapter one: Close to home
Kylee Gregg is a junior at the University of Toledo.
She's 20 years old and works at a women's shelter, while studying social work with the intent of going to law school after earning her degree.
To get this far, she says, it’s taken a village of support.
“My story is - I was trafficked from the ages of 10 to 14," Gregg said. "And, what I think is relevant now is not the super gory details that a lot of people want me to talk about, but rather how it happened. And it happened in a very small town in rural Ohio."
Kylee Gregg's story begins in that town, an hour outside of Toledo, that she requested remain unnamed for her safety.
She says it started with what she believed to be a helping hand from a local family as she was trying to get away from an abusive and neglectful mother.
At the time, she was sleeping in a local park to escape.
“I would go to their house after school, I would eat dinner with them, they bought me school supplies, they gave me food, they let me sleep at their home, they really treated me like family. And for a while, it was like that. It felt very normal,” Gregg said.
As time went on, other things were asked of her.
“Eventually it turned into, 'we love you and we’ve helped you, and this is how you repay people who love you and who help you', by slowly asking me for sexual favors for people in the family,” Gregg explained.
Gregg says the rape and sexual abuse she received from those family members expanded to family friends and soon, strangers.
“It snowballed to me being taken to truck stops and motels and different people’s houses to be sold and to be raped."
Chapter two: Trafficking does not discriminate
Her story is not unique, she says. It has common threads shared between the stories of other sex trafficking survivors she has met.
"Trafficking does not discriminate against people for their race, for their class status or their location. It happens in affluent neighborhoods, it happens in low income neighborhoods, it happens in big cities and small towns," Gregg stressed. "But what everyone has in common is that they needed something and they were lured in by someone they knew or trusted."
Gregg says rumors she sees on social media with no actual proof are harmful to activists trying to fight trafficking because people are looking for the wrong signs.
“In my years of activism of going to support groups, of talking to survivors, I have never met somebody who was just snatched up off the street or kidnapped from a mall or approached by a total stranger - never to be seen again,” Gregg said.
Chapter three: The real signs of human trafficking
In reality, she says, people should be looking for kids dressed inappropriately for their age or for the weather. They might have bruises on their upper arms and upper thighs.
They will generally not speak when spoken to, referring instead to the adult who is with them.
They will have an unusual knowledge of sex for their age.
Gregg says Polaris Project is a reliable and trusted resource she directs people to for more information. Polaris also runs the National Human Trafficking Hotline.
“There are genuine activists out there, survivors and non-survivors alike, who are dying to be heard, who are doing this important work, that are saying these important things that are real and no one is listening to them because they’d rather have the flashy and political false stories that are flying around on Facebook and Reddit or anywhere else,” Gregg said.
Gregg says it has gotten to a point where people don’t listen to her, even after learning that she is a survivor; someone who has experienced, first-hand, what she is talking about.
“People meet me with hostility because they don’t want to admit they’re wrong or they don’t want to shift the attention on to somebody else or some other organization."
Chapter four: How to listen, how to learn and how to truly help
She believes there are people who genuinely want to help that have been given bad information.
Gregg says listen to the survivors, they will tell you how they need help.
“I was failed over and over again by people that should’ve helped me. From familial figures, to school counselors, to child protective services... Just over and over again. Just fell through the cracks and left behind. And that’s not an uncommon story. My story is not special," Gregg explains.
"What helped me was somebody who noticed the signs and who cared. It was ultimately my dad who came back into my life and trusted me when I said something bad was happening to me and packed my stuff up with me and got me out of the situation."
In the northwest Ohio area, the University of Toledo's Human Trafficking and Social Justice Institute is one program involved with helping survivors. The institute also provides scholarships to survivors through its F.R.E.E. Program, working to help survivors find empowerment and healing and, eventually, success through a degree and employment. The Human Trafficking and Social Justice Institute's website lists a variety of resources for people both regionally and across the state of Ohio.
There are many ways to report human trafficking if you suspect someone may be a victim, or if you need help yourself. The National Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached at 1-888-373-7888 or by texting "HELP" or "INFO" to 233733. The hotline is available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week in over 200 languages. If the danger is immediate, you are urged to call 911.
Tips about suspected or known trafficking situations can be submitted anonymously online at the National Human Trafficking Hotline's website.