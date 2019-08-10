MAUMEE, Ohio — Conant Street is one of the busiest streets in Maumee, prompting Maumee City Council to approve a study of the area to look at ways to improve traffic flow.

This traffic study will focus on Conant Street and surrounding blocks, examining issues that people and businesses face when walking and driving in the area.

Maumee Public Service Director Joe Camp said two big concerns that have been brought to his attention are the difficulty with left turns and the lack of parking, both of which can negatively affect local businesses.

One local businessman said that while thousands of cars pass by his establishment, encouraging them to stop with the current traffic congestion isn't easy. They don't stop as they drive by for leisure - it's too busy for that.

"It's like I say, there's tens of thousands of cars going both ways each day. Well they don't all come in here - almost none of them come in here," said Tom Sullivan, manager of the Village Idiot.

According to Camp, the study will cost around $99,000 and he's hoping to have results in the next six months. From there, the city will be able to make a decision on what to do.

Other business owners say they hope the study might be able to make things better, but they still think there will be a lot of traffic.

Camp also said the outcome of this study could help increase foot traffic for area businesses.

