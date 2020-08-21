HAZMAT-situation crash on I-75 south near turnpike may have area closed for 24 hours

The ramps at I-75 south and the Ohio Turnpike are closed on the southbound side of the highway.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A semi-trailer crash on I-75 southbound near I-80 in Perrysburg Township may result in parts of the roadway being closed for as long as 24 hours, Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers say.

The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the one-vehicle commercial vehicle crash. Troopers on scene have reported that ramps at I-75 south and the Ohio Turnpike have been closed on the southbound side of the highway.

HAZMAT materials were spilled as a result of the crash, and the resulting closure could last as long as 24 hours. There are no injuries, troopers say.

ODOT has been notified and they are on their way to the scene to establish a detour.