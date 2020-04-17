TOLEDO, Ohio — With school shifted to online due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Three Rivers Athletic Conference is coming together in a unique way to honor seniors.

In honor of the class of 2020, on April 20 at 8:20 p.m. (20:20), schools in the TRAC will be lighting up stadiums around the area for 20 minutes.

Members of the community are able to join in by turning their porch lights on during this time.

No one will be permitted entry to any stadium partaking in the shining of the lights.

