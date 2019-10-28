TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public School Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant is speaking out about the threats made targeting TPS high schools.

The threats started last Thursday, toward Start High School. The next day, more threats came in targeting students at Rogers, Woodward, Start and Waite High School.

Despite none of the threats being deemed credible, school officials and law enforcement have to take every threat seriously, which involves searching the building and in increasing security at schools.

On Monday, extra officers from both the Toledo Police Department and the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office were present at TPS high schools as a precaution.

School officials are encouraging parents to talk to their kids about social media threats. School safety officers are emphasizing that students should not re-post them on their own accounts. Rather, anyone who sees a threat should report it to law enforcement immediately.

"We're going to keep moving forward, and work with local law enforcement to see to it that we seek out individuals that create certain acts such as this that really impedes education and social aspects of community comfort as well as parent comfort,” explained Dr. Romules Durant.

TPS officials are also frustrated because these situations incite fear in students and keep them from doing their jobs.

