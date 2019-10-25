TOLEDO, Ohio — It may take you a bit longer to get into Toledo Public Schools football games. They changed several rules to increase safety and security for the remainder of the season.

Those changes kicked off Thursday at the Waite versus Bowsher game.

"The measures that we've taken are really just simply put all about safety and security," said Patty Mazur, TPS director of communications.



In addition to moving game time up two hours, they are doing much more. They are searching fans at the entrance, requiring I.D. and enforcing student dress code.

TPS leaders called for the change after multiple shots were fired near the Woodward Football game last week.

The new rules were a big adjustment for some on the opening night, but some wonder if they will work as the district hopes.



"I think it's sad that it came to that, but I don't know if it's going to make much of a change,” said Mike Miller, a Bowsher parent. “Most of the kids who are the issues weren't at the game anyways they were just huddling up at the parking lot after the games."



Mike's kids are involved in band and football. He said he had to rush from work to their game Thursday because of the change in time. However, Jeremy said he wasn’t going to miss his little brother's senior night.

He remembers playing under the lights back in high school and how special it was to him. He wants the same for current TPS students and worries about how not letting student from other schools into the game will impact the community.



"It's intended to keep children off the streets so if students can't go to some of those popular games and some of the good games that are occurring during the week where are you taking them to?” questioned Jeremy Pratt, a graduate of Waite High School. “Are we going to leave these kids back to the street and now we're leading them to the violence that we're supposed to be taking them away from."



TPS officials said measures like these are being taken all over the city. They just want to try to create a safe place for a fun night of football.

"You go to the mall and there's curfews, you go to the movie theater and you might have your bag searched,” explained Mazur. “So, I think it's things that you're starting to see in society, and this is some of the steps that we now have to take to ensure the safety of our students and our community."



District leaders said once football season is over they will meet to see how these changes impacted the games and evaluate what they should do moving forward. That's exactly what some TPS families want.



"I understand the safety of the kids is the number one priority and I commend them for making some necessary changes,” said Pratt. “But I think there's some that they need to reevaluate."

If you are headed to the games here are the changes you need to keep in mind: