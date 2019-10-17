TOLEDO, Ohio — Start High School will be in session with a regular schedule after the administration was notified about a threat made toward the school through a social media post on Thursday.

The Department of Public Safety for Toledo Public Schools and Toledo Police are investigating the situation and at this time, do not believe the threat is credible.

Patty Mazur, the Senior Director of Communications of TPS wants to remind all students and parents that "inappropriate comments that are made in moments of anger or frustration can lead to consequences. These matters are taken very seriously and will not be tolerated in our school."

Any student found to be involved with the threat, will face disciplinary action which may include expulsion and possible criminal charges.

Any one with any questions are encouraged to contact Start High School at 419-671-3000.

The ALICE drill that was originally scheduled for Friday will be rescheduled.

RELATED: Police arrest man who made threat toward Port Clinton High School

RELATED: Oregon City Schools hosts series of safety forums after football game incident