TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Public Schools District has avoided a state takeover by receiving an overall "D" on its report card, after being placed on academic distress last year for failing a second year in a row.

There are several different components weighted differently, that determines the overall grade which include: Achievement (20%) progress (20%), graduation rate (15%), gap closing (15%), improving at-risk k-3 readers (15%) and prepared for success (15%).

TPS failed in achievement, gap closing and prepared for success components. The graduation rate and gap closing both received D's and their highest scoring component was found in the improving at-risk K-3 readers component.

TPS leaders said they have been improving their performance in the last four years by raising its graduation rate from 63% to 79%, and from 53% to 80% among African-American students.

