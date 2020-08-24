TPS working to distribute 'grab-and-go' meals to students

The school district wants to make sure students still have meals as it starts the school year with 100% remote learning.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools says it is working to distribute "grab and go" meals to students as the school year kicks off remotely.

The school district wants to make sure students still have access to meals as they won't be physically going to school for the time being.

TPS says the food service will begin on Sept. 8 and will continue while students are virtually learning due to COVID-19.