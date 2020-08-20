TPS Virtual Academy set to begin in less than three weeks

Leaders at TPS Virtual Academy, outline how many students are enrolled and what still has to be done before the start of school.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public School Virtal Academy will begin on Sept. 8, along with all of the other students in Toledo Public Schools.

Leaders at the Academy say close to 4,000 students will begin the school year with them, which is about 17% of the student population.

Principal Amy Daunhauer said 6th through 12 grade still has work to do but there is still excitement to start a new school in the district.

"We're currently working on staffing. After that's complete, working on student schedules. Getting everybody enrolled and scheduled and hooked up with their teachers," Daunhauer said.

If the district moves to a green or yellow plan, students have the option to move from the virtual academy, but only after the first semester of classes.

"Let's say the student does decide to stay virtual for the whole semester, because it is a semester commitment. If they do decide to transition back into their home schools after the holidays, it should be a seamless transition," she said.

Teachers in the academy will be based out of classrooms from schools within the district.

They'll be using the same curriculum as non-virtual academy teachers.

Daunhauer said there's been a lot of moving parts on the staffing side but most of the teachers there have volunteered to do this.

There is a Facebook page that has been created where information specific to the academy will be posted.

The principal said Virtual Academy families can expect more information on class schedules in the coming weeks.