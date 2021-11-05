Victim of alleged grooming, sexual assault by Start HS volunteer coach is 'now dealing with a pregnancy,' lawyers say

The alleged victim's lawyers are encouraging others to come forward. TPS released a statement that the incident is under investigation by police and the district.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools and Toledo police are investigating a Start High School coach for inappropriate conduct toward a student.

The volunteer coach allegedly sexually assaulted a minor who is "now dealing with a pregnancy," according to the girl's lawyers.

TPS released a statement saying that Lucas County Children Services was contacted due to the nature of the allegations.

The volunteer coach has been prohibited from school grounds and attending athletic events.

The law firm representing the student detailed further information on the allegations in a statement Tuesday.

"Our client was targeted, isolated, groomed, sexually assaulted, and is now dealing with a pregnancy,” said Andrea Young with Boyk Law. “We ask anyone with information about this situation, and anyone else who may have been assaulted by this coach, to come forward."

The law firm notes that they are looking into whether or not the incident occurred on school property and if the school understood what was going on or took any action.

All volunteer coaches must undergo a background check before assisting with programs. The district also contacted Toledo police and they are aware of the situation.

The volunteer coach has not been named.

The full statement from TPS Deputy Superintendent James Gant is below: