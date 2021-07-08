TPS to require all students and staff to wear masks, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status

Staff members are to start wearing masks starting Tuesday and all students must be in masks starting the first day of school.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Due to the substantial increase of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lucas County, Toledo Public Schools will now require all students and staff members - regardless of vaccination status - to wear face masks during the school or workday.

This new directive also affects all district schools and offices.

According to TPS, this step is being taken, along with other preventative measures, in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community and will remain in effect until further notice.