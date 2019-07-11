TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools officials are investigating a situation between a paraprofessional and a six-year-old student.

The mother of student says the paraprofessional kicked her child in the calf Wednesday at Byrnedale Elementary School.

School officials could not confirm details of the incident but they said they are investigating the situation.

Below is a statement from TPS:

"District officials are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident that occurred yesterday, Wednesday, November 6, at Byrnedale Elementary School between a student and a paraprofessional. Because the safety and security of our students is the number one priority for Toledo Public Schools, the employee in question has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation and a possible hearing for the record. The district can not comment further or share additional details at this time.



James Gant - Deputy Superintendent"