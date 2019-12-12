TPS substitute teacher sentenced to 24 months in prison for having sex with a student

TOLEDO, Ohio — A former TPS substitute teacher who was accused of having sex with a student was back in court Wednesday for sentencing.

A judge sentenced Jason Sybert to 24 months in a state prison after he was found guilty of two counts of sexual battery, which is a felony in Ohio.

"Teachers are responsible not only to educate their students but to help guide them into adulthood. Children have the right to be safe while at school. And parents have a right to expect that will happen. As a teacher, you had that responsibility. You were in a position of trust and you violated that trust by engaging in a sexual relationship with one of your students. Although no force was involved, that fact makes it no less serious," judge Linda Jennings said before granting her sentence.

Sybert was a long-term substitute teacher with TPS. He worked for the district for about two years.

His conviction requires him to register as a tier three sex offender.

Authorities say Sybert had sex with a female student inside his classroom at Bowsher High School last spring.

Initially, he was placed on paid leave by the district after a student came forward with allegations that Sybert had been inappropriately involved with a student.

Sybert resigned the next day.

As a registered sex offender, Sybert cannot be employed again as a substitute teacher or have contact with minors.

