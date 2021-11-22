TPS staff, Start HS football players hand out Thanksgiving meals to Walbridge Elementary families

More than 100 families from Walbridge Elementary School received turkeys and a basket full of all the fixings for this Thanksgiving.

TOLEDO, Ohio — We are just days out from Thanksgiving and some families in our area are having a harder time putting a big meal on the table this year.

But some TPS students and staff are making sure the families at Walbridge Elementary School have food for the holiday.

"It makes you happy inside. It makes you feel like a better person to know that you're helping people out just by little things" Start High School junior Corey Robinson said.

Full hands and full hearts were on display as a group of football players from Start helped load the back of cars with a Thanksgiving meal.

"I always needed help, so being able to help others, it's a good feeling" Start junior Randy Wigfall said.

More than 100 families from Walbridge Elementary School received turkeys and a basket full of all the fixings for this Thanksgiving.

This is the first year the school has done something on this large of a scale, but after only helping a handful of families last year, the assistant principal said she knew there were others who needed the help.

"It's an awesome feeling, it really is," Walbridge assistant principal Lynn Worthy said. "I thought about doing this all year and we're just really thrilled that we could organize it and get enough to serve as many as we could."

Start football coach Godfrey Lewis says volunteering is a chance for his players to build a better connection with their community and their teammates.

"Any opportunity that we have to be able to go out there and practice that throughout the year is something that's going to come back to us and make us a better team and develop leadership," he said.

Robinson said it's a blessing to be able to help.

"And being here with my team, it's just a bonding experience with them going into next year," he said. "I'm able to do stuff with them, get to know them more and help out people".

Each family also went home with a pie and some cards games.