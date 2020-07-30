TPS recommends to start upcoming school year virtually, begin classes Sept. 8 for students

TPS recommended to begin the school year in the Red Light status meaning that all students will be learning from the virtual classroom, five days a week.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools has made a recommendation to the Board of Education to reopen the school year remotely, as well as delay the start of the school year until Sept. 8 during a board meeting Thursday afternoon.

In addition, the district has also recommended to suspend fall sports to Oct. 1.

Initially TPS planned on starting the school year in the yellow light status.

During the meeting, some community speakers were not able to speak and be present due to the Zoom meeting reaching its maximum capacity. It was said in the meeting that the community comments part of the meeting would have to be skipped. The speakers will be heard at the next meeting.

Earlier this month, the district announced that it will be following a color-coded system to say when students will be physically in class (green), stay at home to learn (red), and a split schedule (yellow).

Category green light means that all students will be able to learn by attending class in-person, five days a week.

Category red light means that all students will be learning from in the virtual classroom, five days a week.

Category yellow light will be a split schedule, with one group of students attending class in person and one group of students learning at home, then switching.

On Mondays and Thursdays, Group A will learn inside the classroom, while Group B will learn online. The groups will then switch on Tuesdays and Fridays. On Wednesdays, all students will learn virtually while staff inside the building will use that day to clean.