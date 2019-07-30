TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools (TPS) and Open Arms Community Center held their first ever Back-to-School Bash for students and parents at Old West End Academy Elementary School.

Tuesday's event was about preparing and hyping kids up for the start of school, which is now just a month away.

"Our goal is to bring everybody together and make sure that we are united as a school system, but as a community all together as well. We want to make sure that we have a strong partnership starting the school year off," event coordinator, Alina Rodriguez said.

More than 100 kids and their parents showed up to learn about respect, self-confidence, bullying and school pride.

Some kids said they're not ready for summer to end just yet, but that Tuesday was a chance to get prepared.

One TPS student said he learned things at the event that will be used outside of the classroom.

"We can make friends with everybody, not to bully and to be nice with everybody and stuff like that," TPS student, Jalonn Borders said.

Wednesday is the second day of the Back-to-School Bash at the Kent Branch Library. It begins at 9:45 a.m. and will last until 1:30 p.m. Raffles, games and food will be provided.