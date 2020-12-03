TOLEDO, Ohio — Leaders with Toledo Public Schools are working to create a plan ahead of Gov. Mike DeWine's mandated three-week break.

The move comes after a fifth person was confirmed to have coronavirus in the state.

RELATED: Schools to close for 3 weeks; mass gatherings of 100 or more people are banned in Ohio; 5 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the state

By the end of the day Monday, schools statewide will be closed. TPS district leaders have already begun working on ways to make this transition easier both for students and parents.

One major concern with schools shutting down is students' access to food. On Thursday, Deputy Superintendent James Gant said that conversations are in the works to fulfill this need.

Gant said that the district is working to identify around eight centrally located schools that can serve as a hub for kids to get a warm meal. Children can come in - whether they are a TPS student or not - and eat on a grab and go basis. Additionally, parents may be able to call in and tell leaders what food needs they have, and then the district will provide them with an opportunity to be fed.

At this time, it's unclear if the there will be class tomorrow within the district or how this may impact days at the end of the school year.

