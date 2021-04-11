TPS launching Toledo Pre-Medical and Health Science Academy for 2022 school year

High school students in northwest Ohio will soon have the opportunity to attend a four-year, pre-med school, working hands-on with doctors from ProMedica.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools announced Thursday the Toledo Pre-Medical and Health Science Academy will launch in the fall of 2022. TPS students already have the option of getting hands-on education focused on business, aviation or natural science and soon, pre-med.

In a partnership with ProMedica, incoming 9th graders can apply for the new school that will be located within Toledo Technology Academy.

TPS Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant said students will become part of the work culture and be educated within that culture. "When they come in, they'll earn an STNA certification," he explained. "They have an ability to stack that with phlebotomy, pharmacy tech, a biomedical engineer."

Durant added that after graduating from this school, students will be qualified for an entry-level medical job or be on track to further their education in college.

The idea of this new school came about nearly five years ago. But TPS staff feel now is the right time to officially launch it.

"With everything that's happened with the pandemic, the timing couldn't be better," explained the future principal Jack Hunter. "We need to support ProMedica's workforce development."

Kate Sommerfeld with ProMedica said because of how close the hospital is to the academy, medical staff will be there with the students every day. "Being able to share opportunities, really driving innovation in thinking about how we differentiate healthcare long-term," she explained.

Durant said putting the pre-med school inside the current TTA building, along with working at ProMedica, will encourage students and future students to stay in the Glass City.

"That allows them to be educated here, they will get a job here," Durant said. "At the same time, [be] willing to live here and really help economic revitalization."

The application for the new medical academy is available on TPS' website. Staff says they're accepting 72 students. Students already in high school cannot apply.