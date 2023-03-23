x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Witness: Driver hits TPS kindergartner, then leaves scene

The incident happened near Glenwood Elementary.
Ambulance generic_1522544275635.jpg-873703986.jpg

TOLEDO, Ohio — A driver struck a kindergartner on their way to school Thursday morning and left the scene a short time later.

A Toledo Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said crews responded to the intersection of North Detroit Avenue and Ambia Street for a call of a pedestrian struck. A Toledo Public Schools spokeswoman said the student is a kindergartner at Glenwood Elementary School and the child was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Injuries appear to be minor.

A crossing guard who witnessed the incident told WTOL 11 that the driver of the vehicle stopped for a moment, but then fled the scene.

Toledo police say a vehicle was recovered and towed in relation to this incident, but could not confirm if the driver left the scene.

RELATED VIDEO

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Slow police chase ends in standoff in Maumee

Before You Leave, Check This Out