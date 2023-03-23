Witness: Driver hits TPS kindergartner, then leaves scene

The incident happened near Glenwood Elementary.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A driver struck a kindergartner on their way to school Thursday morning and left the scene a short time later.

A Toledo Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said crews responded to the intersection of North Detroit Avenue and Ambia Street for a call of a pedestrian struck. A Toledo Public Schools spokeswoman said the student is a kindergartner at Glenwood Elementary School and the child was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Injuries appear to be minor.

A crossing guard who witnessed the incident told WTOL 11 that the driver of the vehicle stopped for a moment, but then fled the scene.

Toledo police say a vehicle was recovered and towed in relation to this incident, but could not confirm if the driver left the scene.