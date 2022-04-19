TPS hosting job fair for transportation department

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on March 23, 2022.
Toledo Public Schools is hosting a job fair for its transportation department Tuesday night.
The event goes until 6 p.m. at the district's transportation building at 5600 Hill Ave. in west Toledo.
The district is hiring bus drives, bus aids and mechanics. They are hoping to bring on about 10 people.
District leaders said qualified applicants will be trained to get a commercial driver's license.
“We’re a family, so we’re looking for somebody that likes to work around students, wants to take students from their home to school, from school back home, so we are TPS proud and we’re looking for people that want to be TPS proud," TPS Assistant Director of Talent Acquisition and Management James Hopkins said.
If you are unable to make it out to Tuesday's hiring event, you can apply on the Toledo Public Schools website.