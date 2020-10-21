TPS elementary students on 2-hour delay Friday, Oct. 23

TOLEDO, Ohio — TPS elementary schools will be on a two-hour delayed start this Friday, October 23, to allow teachers to complete first-quarter reports and grades.
This delay includes pre-K and online students.
This schedule change means:
- All elementary schools will begin classes two hours later than the normal start time.
- Students who normally receive bus transportation will have their morning transportation delayed by two hours.
- Dismissal will be at the regular time.
High school students will follow their regular schedule.