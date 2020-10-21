x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Local News

TPS elementary students on 2-hour delay Friday, Oct. 23

The delay is so teachers can complete first quarter reports and grades. This includes Pre-K and online students.
Credit: Toledo Public Schools

TOLEDO, Ohio — TPS elementary schools will be on a two-hour delayed start this Friday, October 23, to allow teachers to complete first-quarter reports and grades. 

This delay includes pre-K and online students. 

This schedule change means: 

  • All elementary schools will begin classes two hours later than the normal start time.
  • Students who normally receive bus transportation will have their morning transportation delayed by two hours.
  • Dismissal will be at the regular time.

High school students will follow their regular schedule.

Related Articles