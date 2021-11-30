TPS Board of Education seeking applicants to fill vacancy after resignation of Eichenberg

The Toledo Public Schools Board of Education accepted the resignation of Stephanie Eichenberg. The board is taking applications to fulfill Eichenberg's two-year term

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Public Schools Board of Education has accepted the resignation of a longtime board member and is now seeking applications for the vacancy.

Stephanie Eichenberg's resignation was accepted Tuesday, according to a media release from TPS. Eichenberg has served on the board since 2016. It has not been disclosed as to why she resigned.

The board is now looking for applicants to fulfill Eichenberg's two-year term.

Anyone who is interested and within the Toledo Public Schools district limits can submit a letter of interest and a resume to:

Mr. Ryan Stechschulte - CFO/Treasurer

Toledo Public Schools Treasurer's Office

1609 N. Summit Street

Toledo, Ohio 43604

Attn: Board Applicant

Or by email to rstechsc@tps.org (Subject: Board Applicant).

The deadline for applications is Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 4 p.m.