Ohio Department of Education to pay TPS over $4.8 million for years of inaccurate funding in settlement

Cleveland and Dayton city schools districts, along with TPS, intially did not receive the accurate calculated funding from ODE according to law from 2005-2007.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three Ohio public school districts, including Toledo Public Schools, were recently awarded $42 million plus interest total.

According to leaders with TPS, the settlement is based on the Ohio Department of Education’s (ODE) unlawful reduction of school funding for fiscal years 2005 - 2007.

Cleveland and Dayton city schools districts, along with TPS, initially did not receive the accurate calculated funding from ODE according to law.

The Franklin County Court of Common Pleas court ruled that all three districts were found to have been unlawfully deprived of funding by ODE, and ODE has been ordered to pay Toledo equitable restitution in the amount of $4.8 million plus interest.

“By now, the students who lost valuable educational opportunities due to the reduced funding, that was the basis of the litigation, have most likely graduated from our district,” said Dr. Romules Durant, CEO/Superintendent for Toledo Public Schools. “However, the funding that flows from the court’s decision to our district will provide enhanced classroom learning for our current students. We are excited that our students and teachers will benefit from this decision.”