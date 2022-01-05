TPS and WLS postpone the spring semester due to high COVID cases and impact on staffing

School districts say the move will hopefully prevent the possibility of remote learning for the entire second semester.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Classes being canceled and going to remote learning is causing a lot of stress on students and staff.

School officials insist it is the best option for keeping everyone safe while the omicron variant continues to spread.

This is the case for Toledo Public Schools, as the district canceled classes for the remainder of the week.

"Due to COVID 19 as far as confirmed cases in our community. And we're seeing so impact on staffing," said Patty Mazur, the Executive Director of Communications for Toledo Public Schools.

Washington Local Schools will also go to remote learning on Thursday and Friday.

"On Monday we started to see an abnormally high number of staff positive COVID cases. A large percentage of our staff is vaccinated," Kadee Anstadt, the Superintendent for Washington Local Schools.

School leaders hope making these moves now, will prevent the possibility of remote learning for the entire second semester.

"I think giving it time to settle down a little bit. Getting through this holiday season where a lot of people were together in close quarters. A lot of them outside our normal family gatherings," said Anstadt.

"We have notified parents though and students and our staff to start making preparations that we may have to go remote or at-home learning by school. And again it would depend upon the confirmed cases of COVID," said Mazur.

School officials stress these decisions, now going into the third year of the pandemic, aren't made lightly because they know the pressure it puts on students, parents and staff.

"I think there probably is a little COVID fatigue. But I think in the end, having students in our classrooms is highly important. They need a place to be, to belong, to be with their friends. You know kids are social by nature," said Anstadt.

"It was a decision that we hope parents see the benefit of, of this and we do appreciate their patience with us as we move forward," said Mazur.

TPS says the goal is to give parents as much notification as possible.