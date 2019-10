TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police need your help looking for a missing 13-year-old teenager.

Adrian Olvera, was last seen wearing a red Nike shirt and blue sweats.

He stands at at 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 110 lbs.

Police believe he may be on the east side.

Anyone with any information on Adrian's whereabouts is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.