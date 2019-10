TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department are searching for a teen they have reason to believe may be in trouble.

Jeremah Phillips, 14, was last seen on the 1100 block of west Woodruff Avenue.

He stands at five feet and five inches and weighs 100 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a red, white and blue jack with blue jeans and grey and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call 9-1-1 or 419-255-1111 with tips.