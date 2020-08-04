TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police say shots were fired at a large gathering Tuesday evening.

Police were dispatched to Norwood and Waite around 9 p.m. after a 911 caller reported 30 to 50 people gathered and causing a commotion. The caller also told police that there was "gang-related activity" involved.

As officers approached, police say two suspected fled the scene. Two officers of the Toledo Police Gang Unit pursued them.

During the chase, one officer reported over the radio that a suspect had pointed a rifle at him and shots had been fired. The officer then fired several times at the suspect.

Police say at this time it is not believed that the suspect was shot. The officer was not injured.

A magazine from a rifle was recovered from the scene as police continue to investigate the incident and follow up on leads.

The suspect is not in custody at this time. This is the second officer-involved shooting of the year.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

