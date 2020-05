TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for a missing 61-year-old man.

Police say Owen Gordon is missing from the 2100 block of Robinwood.

He is described as a black male, 5'9" and 175 lbs. and is bald with brown eyes.

Gordon was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, jeans and green tennis shoes.

Police say Gordon has limited mobility, uses a walker and has a sling on his right arm.

Anyone who sees him should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.