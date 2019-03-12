TOLEDO, Ohio — If you are currently trying to track down the perfect Christmas gifts, Toledo Police's K9s may come to your rescue!

The Toledo K9 Association has released its 2020 calendar, as well as other branded swag ahead of Christmas. The new calendar features all of TPD's K9s in stunning glory - whether that's working in the field or hanging out in the city.

Besides the new calendar, the K9 Association is selling tumblers, stuffed K9 plush toys, hoodies, sweatshirts and other clothing items like hats. Shirt prices range from $15-$30.

The money raised from these local gifts will support TPD's K9s from training costs to equipment.

Handlers will be selling all the K9 goodies at the Safety Building Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you can't make it downtown this weekend, you can buy from the online clothing store which offers t-shirts, hoodies and sweatshirts.

The online store is clothing only, so you'll need to head downtown this weekend or contact TPD K9 Handler Robin Matejewski at Robin.Matejewski@toledo.ohv to get the calendar and any other gifts.

If you want to get those gifts before Christmas, make sure to order by Monday, December 9. The online store will be open until February 1.